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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet vs Porsche Panamera

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic, Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E53 Cabriolet vs Panamera Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg e53 cabriolet Panamera
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 1.3 Cr₹ 1.7 Cr
Mileage11.48 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity2999 cc2894 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
AMG E53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
4Matic
₹1.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.70 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Speakers
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1800 rpm500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 6100 rpm349 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ BoostV6 Biturbo
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5 seconds5.6 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Max Motor Performance
22 bhp 250 Nm-
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2894 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R19265 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air SpringsAluminium multi-link
Front Suspension
Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air SpringsAluminium double wishbone
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19295 / 40 R19
Ground Clearance
114 mm-
Length
4953 mm5049 mm
Wheelbase
2939 mm2950 mm
Height
1447 mm1423 mm
Kerb Weight
1969 kg-
Width
1852 mm1937 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
371 litres495 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
2 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
66 litres75 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
66+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesOptional
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Interior Colours
Black with Aluminium Trim and Red SeatbeltsBlack
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedHeated
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,87,2641,93,98,248
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,00,0001,69,62,000
RTO
13,54,00017,50,200
Insurance
5,32,7646,85,548
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,19,9854,16,944
Expert Rating
-

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