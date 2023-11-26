Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet vs Porsche Panamera

In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

AMG E53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
4Matic
₹1.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Panamera
Porsche Panamera
Standard
₹1.44 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1800 rpm450 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 6100 rpm326 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ BoostV6 Biturbo
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Max Motor Performance
22 bhp 250 Nm-
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2894 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,87,2641,77,32,532
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,00,0001,54,99,000
RTO
13,54,00016,03,900
Insurance
5,32,7646,29,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,19,9853,81,141

    Latest News

    The third generation Porsche Panamera gets a host of upgrades to its design, powertrain and suspension
    Third-gen Porsche Panamera India prices announced; starts from 1.68 crore
    26 Nov 2023
    MS Dhoni recently brought home the Mercedes-AMG G63 with the Trail Package adding more off-road capability and protection to the SUV
    Cricketer MS Dhoni brings home the Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV worth 3.3 crore
    29 Nov 2023
    The AMG C43 from Mercedes-Benz India comes to the market via the import route.
    Mercedes AMG C43 drive review: Smaller heart but soaring spirit
    20 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Porsche Panamera gets an all-new design while retaining its silhouette
    2024 Porsche Panamera unveiled globally with major upgrades
    25 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Mercedes has launched its first model of 2023 with the AMG E 53 Cabriolet priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.3 crore (ex-showroom).
    Mercedes AMG E 53 Cabriolet launched in India: Check features
    6 Jan 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 is the most powerful electric car in India as well as the most expensive one among the luxury brands.
    Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV review: Worth the price tag?
    29 Sept 2022
    Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL models in India after a 12-year long hiatus.
    Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look
    22 Jun 2023
