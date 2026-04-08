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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet vs Porsche 911

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet and Porsche 911, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic, Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E53 Cabriolet vs 911 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg e53 cabriolet 911
BrandMercedes-BenzPorsche
Price₹ 1.3 Cr₹ 2.11 Cr
Mileage11.48 kmpl6 to 10.64 kmpl
Engine Capacity2999 cc2981 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
AMG E53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
4Matic
₹1.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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911
Porsche 911
Carrera
₹2.11 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1800 rpm450 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 6100 rpm380 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ BoostTwin-Turbo Flat-6
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5 seconds4.2 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Max Motor Performance
22 bhp 250 Nm-
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R19235 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air SpringsMulti-link rear suspension
Front Suspension
Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air SpringsMcPherson spring-strut suspension
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19295 / 35 R20
Ground Clearance
114 mm-
Length
4953 mm4519 mm
Wheelbase
2939 mm2450 mm
Height
1447 mm1298 mm
Kerb Weight
1969 kg1505 kg
Width
1852 mm1852 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
371 litres132 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
2 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
66 litres64 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
66+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Interior Colours
Black with Aluminium Trim and Red SeatbeltsBlack, Slate Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,87,2642,33,25,423
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,00,0002,11,29,000
RTO
13,54,00021,66,900
Insurance
5,32,76429,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,19,9855,01,354
Expert Rating
-

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