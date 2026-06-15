In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. S-Class [2021-2026]: 2925 cc engine, 12 to 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E53 Cabriolet vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|S-class [2021-2026]
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.48 kmpl
|12 to 18 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-