In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic, Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E53 Cabriolet vs GLE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Gle
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|₹ 99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|11.48 kmpl
|9 to 9.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2999 cc
|1993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4