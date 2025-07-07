In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic and Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E53 Cabriolet vs EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Eqs
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|-
|857 km/charge
|Mileage
|11.48 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|107.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)