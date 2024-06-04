In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic and Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E53 Cabriolet vs EQE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Eqe
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|₹ 1.41 Cr
|Range
|-
|550 km/charge
|Mileage
|11.48 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|90.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)