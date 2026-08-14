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HomeCompare CarsAMG E53 Cabriolet vs AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (last recorded price) for 53 4Matic Plus. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]: 2999 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E53 Cabriolet vs AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg e53 cabriolet Amg gle coupe [2020-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.3 Cr₹ 1.53 Cr
Mileage11.48 kmpl8.2 to 9.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2999 cc2999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
AMG E53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
4Matic
₹1.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]
53 4Matic Plus
₹1.53 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1800 rpm520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 6100 rpm429 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ BoostM256 Turbocharged I6 with EQ Boost
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5 seconds5.3
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Max Motor Performance
22 bhp 250 Nm-
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R19275 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air SpringsIndependent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Independent Multi-link Suspension with Air SpringsIndependent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19315 / 40 R21
Ground Clearance
114 mm-
Length
4953 mm4961
Wheelbase
2939 mm2935
Height
1447 mm1716
Kerb Weight
1969 kg-
Width
1852 mm2014
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
371 litres655
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
2 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
66 litres85
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
ElectricNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LEDLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
66+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Interior Colours
Black with Aluminium Trim and Red SeatbeltsBlack , Truffle Brown / Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,87,2641,75,58,331
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,00,0001,53,46,000
RTO
13,54,00015,88,600
Insurance
5,32,7646,23,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,19,9853,77,397

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