In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC Plus and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.76 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to Nickel Metal Hydride. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less