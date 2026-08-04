In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E53 vs Taycan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg e53
|Taycan
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 1.67 Cr
|Range
|-
|452-544 km/charge
|Mileage
|11.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|89 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-