Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 vs Porsche Taycan

In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

AMG E53
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
4MATIC Plus
₹1.02 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
Rwd
₹1.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1800 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 2 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.76-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 6100 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250230 Kmph
Engine Type
3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ BoostPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on Rear Axle
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
Driving Range
776302 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.55.4 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Motor Performance
22 bhp 250 Nm326 bhp 345 Nm
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
AdaptiveAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,16,99,2891,59,64,730
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,00,0001,50,00,000
RTO
10,74,00054,000
Insurance
4,24,7899,10,230
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,51,4633,43,144

