In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC Plus and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs 1.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.76 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 9.7 to 10.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less