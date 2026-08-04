In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 and Porsche Cayenne, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus, Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG E53 vs Cayenne Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg e53
|Cayenne
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 1.39 Cr
|Mileage
|11.7 kmpl
|6.1 to 10.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2999 cc
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6