AMG E53 vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg e53 718 Brand Mercedes-Benz Porsche Price ₹ 1.02 Cr ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 11.7 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2999 cc 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.