Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsAMG E53 vs EQE

Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
AMG E53
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53
4MATIC Plus
₹1.02 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1800 rpm858Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
11.76-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 6100 rpm402.3bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
776550 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.54.9 Sec
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Motor Performance
22 bhp 250 Nm-
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
Adaptive-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,16,99,2891,45,85,273
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,00,0001,39,00,000
RTO
10,74,0005,45,773
Insurance
4,24,7891,39,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,51,4633,13,494

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    MS Dhoni recently brought home the Mercedes-AMG G63 with the Trail Package adding more off-road capability and protection to the SUV
    Cricketer MS Dhoni brings home the Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV worth 3.3 crore
    29 Nov 2023
    Badminton player Saina Nehwal recently took the delivery of her new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.61 crore (ex-showroom)
    Badminton player Saina Nehwal brings home the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV. Check out the price
    18 Nov 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    The AMG C43 from Mercedes-Benz India comes to the market via the import route.
    Mercedes AMG C43 drive review: Smaller heart but soaring spirit
    20 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes has launched its first model of 2023 with the AMG E 53 Cabriolet priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.3 crore (ex-showroom).
    Mercedes AMG E 53 Cabriolet launched in India: Check features
    6 Jan 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL models in India after a 12-year long hiatus.
    Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look
    22 Jun 2023
    View all
     