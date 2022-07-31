AMG E53 vs EQC Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg e53 Eqc Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.02 Cr ₹ 1.07 Cr Range - 471 km/charge Mileage 11.7 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 80 kwh Engine Capacity 2999 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 41 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.