|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|11.76
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|250
|-
|Engine Type
|3.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
|Two asynchronous electric motors
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|Driving Range
|776
|423 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|4.5
|8 seconds
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|22 bhp 250 Nm
|225 bhp 390 Nm
|Engine
|2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Automatic Parking
|Automatic Parking
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹1,16,99,289
|₹77,97,940
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,02,00,000
|₹74,50,000
|RTO
|₹10,74,000
|₹33,000
|Insurance
|₹4,24,789
|₹3,14,440
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,51,463
|₹1,67,608