AMG E53 vs e-class-all-terrain Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg e53 E-class-all-terrain Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.02 Cr ₹ 75 Lakhs Mileage 11.7 kmpl 12.06 kmpl Engine Capacity 2999 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 and Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus, Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019]. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.