AMG A35 Limousine vs XC40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg a35 limousine Xc40 recharge Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 57.6 Lakhs ₹ 54.95 Lakhs Range - 418-592 Mileage 13.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 69 kWh Engine Capacity 1991 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.