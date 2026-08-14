In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG A35 Limousine vs S60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg a35 limousine
|S60
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 57.6 Lakhs
|₹ 45.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.3 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1991 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4