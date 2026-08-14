AMG A35 Limousine vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg a35 limousine C40 recharge Brand Mercedes-Benz Volvo Price ₹ 57.6 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range - 530 km/charge Mileage 13.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Engine Capacity 1991 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.