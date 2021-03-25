Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
|660 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|13.39
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|301 bhp @ 5800 rpm
|408 bhp
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Top Speed
|250
|-
|Engine Type
|2.0L M260 Turbocharged I4
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|683
|530 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|4.8
|4.7 seconds
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine
|1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹66,19,072
|₹64,17,845
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹57,60,000
|₹61,25,000
|RTO
|₹6,05,000
|₹29,000
|Insurance
|₹2,53,572
|₹2,63,345
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,42,269
|₹1,37,944