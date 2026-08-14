AMG A35 Limousine vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg a35 limousine 718 Brand Mercedes-Benz Porsche Price ₹ 57.6 Lakhs ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 13.3 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1991 cc 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.