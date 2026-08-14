AMG A35 Limousine vs Cooper JCW Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg a35 limousine Cooper jcw Brand Mercedes-Benz MINI Price ₹ 57.6 Lakhs ₹ 45.5 Lakhs Mileage 13.3 kmpl 17 kmpl Engine Capacity 1991 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.