AMG A35 Limousine vs Cooper Convertible Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg a35 limousine Cooper convertible Brand Mercedes-Benz MINI Price ₹ 57.6 Lakhs ₹ 44 Lakhs Mileage 13.3 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1991 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.