In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG A35 Limousine vs GLC Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg a35 limousine
|Glc coupe
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 57.6 Lakhs
|₹ 68 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.3 kmpl
|12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1991 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4