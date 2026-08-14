AMG A35 Limousine vs GLB Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg a35 limousine Glb Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 57.6 Lakhs ₹ 64.8 Lakhs Mileage 13.3 kmpl 16 kmpl Engine Capacity 1991 cc 1332 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine and Mercedes-Benz GLB, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.