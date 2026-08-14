In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG A35 Limousine vs GLA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg a35 limousine
|Gla
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 57.6 Lakhs
|₹ 51.8 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.3 kmpl
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1991 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4