AMG A35 Limousine vs e-class-all-terrain Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg a35 limousine E-class-all-terrain Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 57.6 Lakhs ₹ 75 Lakhs Mileage 13.3 kmpl 12.06 kmpl Engine Capacity 1991 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine and Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine Price starts at Rs. 57.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019]. AMG A35 Limousine: 1991 cc engine, 13.3 kmpl mileage. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.