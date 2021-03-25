HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine vs Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022

AMG A35 Limousine
Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine
4MATIC
₹57.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
C-Class 2022
Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022
C 200
₹55.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm440 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC)
Mileage (ARAI)
13.39-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
301 bhp @ 5800 rpm197 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250246 Kmph
Engine Type
2.0L M260 Turbocharged I49G TRONIC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
683-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.87.3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,19,07262,95,936
Ex-Showroom Price
57,60,00055,00,000
RTO
6,05,0005,79,000
Insurance
2,53,5722,16,436
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,42,2691,35,324
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

