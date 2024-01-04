In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster and Porsche 911, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster and Porsche 911, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs 2.35 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+, Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs 1.64 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. 911: 2981 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less