Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster vs Porsche 911

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster and Porsche 911, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

AMG SL 55 Roadster
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster
4MATIC+
₹2.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
911
Porsche 911
Carrera
₹1.64 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4.0-litre twin-turbo V8Twin-Turbo Flat-6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.9 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm450 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
469 bhp380 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
3982 cc, DOHC2981 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
295 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,68,42,1691,93,58,399
Ex-Showroom Price
2,35,00,0001,69,27,000
RTO
24,04,00017,46,700
Insurance
9,37,6696,84,199
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,76,9424,16,087

    Latest News

    The Kushaq and Slavia helped Skoda to hit 1 lakh sales in just two years, which the company previously took six years to reach.
    Skoda hits sales milestone of 1 lakh cars in 2 years, driven by Slavia & Kushaq
    4 Jan 2024
    Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs have secured five star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests and Bharat NCAP becoming two of the safest cars in India.
    Year Ender 2023: Cars for India that passed GNCAP crash test with flying colours
    26 Dec 2023
    Skoda Kushaq compact SUV (top) and Slavia premium sedan (bottom) has helped the Czech carmaker to clock one lakh sales in the last two years.
    Skoda Kushaq SUV, Slavia sedan prices hiked, to cost up to 1 lakh more
    5 Jan 2024
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Mercedes has launched its first model of 2023 with the AMG E 53 Cabriolet priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.3 crore (ex-showroom).
    Mercedes AMG E 53 Cabriolet launched in India: Check features
    6 Jan 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 is the most powerful electric car in India as well as the most expensive one among the luxury brands.
    Mercedes AMG EQS 53 EV review: Worth the price tag?
    29 Sept 2022
    Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL models in India after a 12-year long hiatus.
    Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look
    22 Jun 2023
