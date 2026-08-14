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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster vs Nissan GT-R

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG SL 55 Roadster vs GT-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg sl 55 roadster Gt-r
BrandMercedes-BenzNissan
Price₹ 2.47 Cr₹ 2.12 Cr
Mileage10 kmpl8.47 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3799 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
AMG SL 55 Roadster
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster
4MATIC+
₹2.47 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Premium
₹2.12 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Deshboard
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 2000 rpm637 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
469 bhp @ 5500 rpm570 bhp @ 6800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4.0-litre twin-turbo V83.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.9 seconds3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
295 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres6.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
R21255 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Tyres
R21255 / 40 R20
Length
4705 mm4710 mm
Wheelbase
2692 mm2780 mm
Kerb Weight
1950 kg1752 kg
Height
1359 mm1370 mm
Width
1915 mm1895 mm
Bootspace
213 litres315 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person4 Person
Doors
2 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres74 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
AluminiumMetallic
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
YesActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
176+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
11.9 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - ElectronicFull-time
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesNo
Split Rear Seat
50:50 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Interior Colours
Sienna Brown/BlackBlack Samurai, Black / Ivory, Black / Saddle Tan, Black / Red Amber
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchIndividual
Folding Rear Seat
PartialNo
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,68,42,1692,42,69,328
Ex-Showroom Price
2,35,00,0002,12,40,272
RTO
24,04,00021,78,027
Insurance
9,37,6698,50,529
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,76,9425,21,642

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