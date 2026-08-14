In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+, Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG SL 55 Roadster vs S-Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg sl 55 roadster
|S-coupe
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.47 Cr
|₹ 2.6 Cr
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|7.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8