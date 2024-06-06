HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster vs Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.35 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG SL 55 Roadster vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg sl 55 roadster Maybach gls [2021-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.35 Cr₹ 2.43 Cr
Mileage10 kmpl8.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders-8

AMG SL 55 Roadster
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster
4MATIC+
₹2.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
4.0-litre twin-turbo V84.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.9 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm730 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
469 bhp550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
3982 cc, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
295 Kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Kerb Weight
1950 kg2785
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
2 Doors5
Features
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,68,42,1692,77,64,405
Ex-Showroom Price
2,35,00,0002,43,10,000
RTO
24,04,00024,85,000
Insurance
9,37,6699,68,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,76,9425,96,765

