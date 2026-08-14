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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG SL 55 Roadster vs G-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg sl 55 roadster G-class
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.47 Cr₹ 2.9 Cr
Mileage10 kmpl8.47 to 10 kmpl
Engine Capacity3982 cc2989 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
AMG SL 55 Roadster
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster
4MATIC+
₹2.47 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 450d
₹2.90 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear View
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 2000 rpm750 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
469 bhp @ 5500 rpm362 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine Type
4.0-litre twin-turbo V8-
Electric Motor
No-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.9 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2989 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
295 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres6.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
R21R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Tyres
R2120
Length
4705 mm4825 mm
Wheelbase
2692 mm2890 mm
Kerb Weight
1950 kg-
Height
1359 mm1973 mm
Width
1915 mm2187 mm
Bootspace
213 litres640 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres100 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
Aluminium-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour (64)
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
17-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
11.9 inch-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - ElectronicTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteNappa Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Interior Colours
Sienna Brown/Black-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Partial-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Head-rests
Front-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,68,42,1693,38,29,262
Ex-Showroom Price
2,35,00,0002,90,00,000
RTO
24,04,00036,79,000
Insurance
9,37,66911,49,762
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,76,9427,27,122
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined Diesel EngineOff-Road CapabilityLuxurious Interior

Cons

Cramped Second Row

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