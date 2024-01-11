In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service
In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs 2.35 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Price starts at Rs 3.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Limousine.
AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage.
AMG GT 63 S E Performance: 3982 cc engine, 12.65 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
