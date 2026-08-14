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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster vs Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+ and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG SL 55 Roadster vs AMG EQS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg sl 55 roadster Amg eqs
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.47 Cr₹ 2.45 Cr
Range-526 km/charge
Mileage10 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-107.8 kwh
Engine Capacity3982 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
AMG SL 55 Roadster
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster
4MATIC+
₹2.47 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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AMG EQS
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.45 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Visual Comparison

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Rear View
Taillight
Right Side View
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 2000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
469 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4.0-litre twin-turbo V8Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
Electric Motor
No2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.9 seconds3.4 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
295 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres5.75 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
R21275 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Tyres
R21275 / 40 R21
Length
4705 mm5223 mm
Wheelbase
2692 mm3210 mm
Kerb Weight
1950 kg2655 kg
Height
1359 mm1518 mm
Width
1915 mm1926 mm
Bootspace
213 litres610 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Scuff Plates
AluminiumIlluminated
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
YesActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable250000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
1715
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
11.9 inch17.7 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - ElectronicTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteNappa Leather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Sienna Brown/BlackBlack / Space Grey with AMG Carbon-fibre trim
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyAll
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,68,42,1692,55,30,429
Ex-Showroom Price
2,35,00,0002,45,00,000
RTO
24,04,00058,000
Insurance
9,37,6699,71,929
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,76,9425,48,748

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