In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+ and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG SL 55 Roadster vs AMG EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg sl 55 roadster
|Amg eqs
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.47 Cr
|₹ 2.45 Cr
|Range
|-
|526 km/charge
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|107.8 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-