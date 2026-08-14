In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 and Porsche 911 GT3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Price starts at Rs. 3.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for E Performance and Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. AMG S 63: 3982 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG S 63 vs 911 GT3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg s 63
|911 gt3
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 3.27 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|5.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-