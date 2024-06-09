HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 vs Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe

In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for E Performance and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG. AMG S 63: 3982 cc engine, 12.7 kmpl mileage. S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG S 63 vs S-Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg s 63 S-coupe
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 3.3 Cr₹ 2.6 Cr
Range--
Mileage12.7 kmpl7.7 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

AMG S 63
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
E Performance
₹3.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S-Coupe
Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe
S 63 AMG
₹2.60 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
1430 Nm900 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
793 bhp603 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine Type
Biturbo V8M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Battery Capacity
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot-
Alternate Fuel
ElectricNot Applicable
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.19 metres5.8
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 40 R20255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20285 / 35 R20
Length
5336 mm5027
Wheelbase
3216 mm2945
Height
1515 mm1412
Kerb Weight
2595 kg2080
Width
2130 mm1913
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
305 litres400
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Doors
4 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
76 litres80
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,76,58,5123,12,26,160
Ex-Showroom Price
3,30,00,0002,60,10,000
RTO
33,54,00026,11,730
Insurance
13,04,01226,04,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,09,4286,71,171

