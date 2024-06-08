HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsAMG S 63 vs G-Class

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Price starts at Rs. 3.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for E Performance and Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 400 d AMG Line. AMG S 63: 3982 cc engine, 12.7 kmpl mileage. G-Class: 2925 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG S 63 vs G-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg s 63 G-class
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 3.3 Cr₹ 2.55 Cr
Range--
Mileage12.7 kmpl9.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
AMG S 63
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
E Performance
₹3.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 400 d AMG Line
₹2.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
1430 Nm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
793 bhp326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Plug-in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Engine Type
Biturbo V8OM656 Turbocharged I6
Battery Capacity
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot-
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3 seconds6.4 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 Kmph210 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.19 metres6.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
265 / 40 R20275 / 60 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20275 / 60 R20
Length
5336 mm4817 mm
Wheelbase
3216 mm2890 mm
Height
1515 mm1969 mm
Kerb Weight
2595 kg-
Width
2130 mm1931 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
305 litres480 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
76 litres100 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraAuto Steering
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,76,02,2822,97,56,794
Ex-Showroom Price
3,30,00,0002,55,00,000
RTO
33,00,00032,41,500
Insurance
13,01,78210,14,794
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,08,2196,39,589
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

  • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The iQube has been doing pretty well in the Indian market since it was updated.
    TVS iQube electric scooter recalled for pre-emptive inspection. Here's why
    8 Jun 2024
    The new TUCO facility is spread over 15,000 sq. ft. and can display over 20 vehicles certified by the automaker
    Toyota inaugurates first company-owned used car outlet ‘TUCO’ in Delhi
    8 Jun 2024
    New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average about 38 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2031 in real-world driving, up from about 29 mpg this year, under new federal rules unveiled Friday, June 7, 2024, by the Biden administration. President Joe Biden has set a goal that half all of new vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2030 are electric.
    Cars in the US to get more fuel efficient by 2031 under new rules. By how much?
    8 Jun 2024
    Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0 now comes with Bluetooth technology and a LED headlamp.
    2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0 launched: 5 things to know
    8 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    Mercedes Benz kicked off 2024 with the launch of the AMG GLE 53 coupe in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.85 crore (ex-showroom).
    Mercedes AMG GLE 53 review: A bulked up sprinter with touch of luxury
    29 May 2024
    View all
     