In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Price starts at Rs. 3.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for E Performance and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs. 2.47 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+. AMG S 63: 3982 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG S 63 vs AMG SL 55 Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg s 63
|Amg sl 55 roadster
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.27 Cr
|₹ 2.47 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-