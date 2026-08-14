In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus, Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GLE Coupe vs Panamera Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amg gle coupe
|Panamera
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.45 Cr
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|Mileage
|9.1 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2999 cc
|2894 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6