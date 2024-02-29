Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe vs Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

AMG GLE Coupe vs S-Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gle coupe S-coupe
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.85 Cr₹ 2.6 Cr
Mileage9.1 kmpl7.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity2999 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders68
AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
53 4Matic Plus
₹1.85 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
S-Coupe
Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe
S 63 AMG
₹2.60 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
560 Nm @ 1800-5800 rpm900 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 5500 rpm603 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,11,49,3573,12,26,160
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,00,0002,60,10,000
RTO
19,04,00026,11,730
Insurance
7,44,85726,04,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,54,5826,71,171

