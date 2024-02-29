In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus, Mercedes-Benz S-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 2.6 Cr (last recorded price) for S 63 AMG. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. S-Coupe: 3982 cc engine, 7.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. AMG GLE Coupe vs S-Coupe Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gle coupe S-coupe Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.85 Cr ₹ 2.6 Cr Mileage 9.1 kmpl 7.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 2999 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 8