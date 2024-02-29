In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus, Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price starts at Rs. 1.57 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S 350d 4MATIC.
AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage.
S-Class: 2925 cc engine, 12.8 to 13.89 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GLE Coupe vs S-Class Comparison
