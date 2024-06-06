HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsAMG GLE Coupe vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe vs Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GLE Coupe vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gle coupe Maybach gls [2021-2024]
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.85 Cr₹ 2.43 Cr
Mileage9.1 kmpl8.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2999 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders68

Filters
AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
53 4Matic Plus
₹1.85 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024]
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
560 Nm @ 1800-5800 rpm730 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 5500 rpm550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres6.26
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive DampingMulti-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive DampingDouble Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21325 / 40 R22
Length
4961 mm5205
Ground Clearance
198 mm-
Wheelbase
2935 mm3135
Height
1716 mm1838
Width
2014 mm2030
Bootspace
655 litres520
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres90
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,11,49,3572,77,64,405
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,00,0002,43,10,000
RTO
19,04,00024,85,000
Insurance
7,44,8579,68,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,54,5825,96,765

Trending cars

  • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The new BMW R 1300 GS is lighter and more powerful and packs a more sophisticated suspension than its predecessor
    New BMW R 1300 GS adventure tourer launch confirmed on June 13
    6 Jun 2024
    Jorge Martin will be moving to Aprilia next season, while Ducati signed Marc Marquez to join Francesco Bagnaia at the factory team
    Jorge Martin joins Aprilia Racing as Marc Marquez takes factory seat at Ducati
    6 Jun 2024
    Kush Maini inched closer to his F1 dream as he tested the Alpine F1 race car
    India’s Kush Maini completes his first F1 test with Alpine F1 Team
    7 Jun 2024
    2024 Bajaj Chetak 2901 is the most affordable variant of the electric scooter.
    Bajaj Chetak 2901 launched at 95,998, gets 123 km of range
    7 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
    Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
    20 Dec 2023
    Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
    2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
    18 Nov 2023
    Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL models in India after a 12-year long hiatus.
    Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster launched in India: First Look
    22 Jun 2023
    Mercedes Benz kicked off 2024 with the launch of the AMG GLE 53 coupe in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.85 crore (ex-showroom).
    Mercedes AMG GLE 53 review: A bulked up sprinter with touch of luxury
    29 May 2024
    View all
     