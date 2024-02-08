Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe vs Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

AMG GLE Coupe vs Maybach GLS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gle coupe Maybach gls
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.85 Cr₹ 2.43 Cr
Mileage9.1 kmpl8.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2999 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders68
AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
53 4Matic Plus
₹1.85 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Maybach GLS
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
600 4MATIC
₹2.43 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
560 Nm @ 1800-5800 rpm730 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 5500 rpm550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,11,49,3572,77,64,405
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,00,0002,43,10,000
RTO
19,04,00024,85,000
Insurance
7,44,8579,68,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,54,5825,96,765

