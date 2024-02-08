In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. AMG GLE Coupe vs Maybach GLS Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gle coupe Maybach gls Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.85 Cr ₹ 2.43 Cr Mileage 9.1 kmpl 8.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 2999 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 8