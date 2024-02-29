Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

AMG GLE Coupe vs G-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gle coupe G-class
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.85 Cr₹ 2.55 Cr
Mileage9.1 kmpl9.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity2999 cc2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66
AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
53 4Matic Plus
₹1.85 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 400 d AMG Line
₹2.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5 seconds6.4 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
560 Nm @ 1800-5800 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 5500 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Max Speed
250 Kmph210 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraAuto Steering
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,11,49,3572,97,56,794
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,00,0002,55,00,000
RTO
19,04,00032,41,500
Insurance
7,44,85710,14,794
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,54,5826,39,589
Expert Rating
-

