In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 400 d AMG Line.
AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage.
G-Class: 2925 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG GLE Coupe vs G-Class Comparison
