In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus, Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Cr (last recorded price) for R Coupe. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. AMG GT: 3982 cc engine, 8.06 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. AMG GLE Coupe vs AMG GT Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gle coupe Amg gt Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.85 Cr ₹ 2.64 Cr Mileage 9.1 kmpl 8.06 kmpl Engine Capacity 2999 cc 3982 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 8