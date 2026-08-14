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Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 vs Volvo XC90

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs. 99.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG C 43 vs XC90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg c 43 Xc90
BrandMercedes-BenzVolvo
Price₹ 99.4 Lakhs₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage10 kmpl12.38 kmpl
Battery Capacity-48 Volt
Engine Capacity1991 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
AMG C 43
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
4MATIC
₹99.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XC90
Volvo XC90
B5 AWD
₹97.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.6 seconds7.7 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 5000 rpm360 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10 kmpl12.38 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
402 bhp247 bhp
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsDiamond-cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts with Adaptive DampingIndependent, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Four-Link Axle with Adaptive DampingMulti-link
Rear Tyres
245 / 35 R19275 / 45 R20
Length
4791 mm4953 mm
Wheelbase
2865 mm2984 mm
Height
1437 mm1773 mm
Kerb Weight
1840 kg-
Width
1824 mm1931 mm
Bootspace
455 litres680 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres71 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanaromic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+19
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoOptional
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
OptionalYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
OptionalYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteNappa Leather
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Interior Colours
Black with Yellow Contrast and Aluminium Trim-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,03,2631,12,21,093
Ex-Showroom Price
99,40,00097,80,000
RTO
10,48,00010,32,000
Insurance
4,14,7634,08,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,45,1002,41,185

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