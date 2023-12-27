In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs 98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs 88.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for D5 Inscription. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 14.5 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 v. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less