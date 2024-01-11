Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2024 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

AMG C 43
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
4MATIC
₹98.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.6 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 5000 rpm240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
402 bhp142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,43,8641,37,37,316
Ex-Showroom Price
98,00,0001,19,90,000
RTO
10,34,00012,53,000
Insurance
4,09,3644,93,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,41,6742,95,268

  Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
