In 2023 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs 98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs 1.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 14.5 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 9.7 to 10.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.