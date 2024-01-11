Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 vs Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

AMG C 43
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
4MATIC
₹98.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLC Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
300 4MATIC
₹68.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.6 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 5000 rpm370 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
402 bhp255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,43,86478,03,177
Ex-Showroom Price
98,00,00068,00,000
RTO
10,34,0007,09,000
Insurance
4,09,3642,93,677
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,41,6741,67,720

