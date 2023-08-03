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HomeCompare CarsAMG A 45 S vs Vellfire [2020-2023]

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S vs Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
AMG A 45 S vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg a 45 s Vellfire [2020-2023]
BrandMercedes-BenzToyota
Price₹ 87 Lakhs₹ 87 Lakhs
Range-948
Mileage12 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1991 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus
₹87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire [2020-2023]
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]
Hybrid
₹87 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L M139 Turbocharged I4Petrol Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 5000 rpm198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
421 bhp @ 6750 rpm115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres-
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19225 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts with Adaptive DampingMCPherson Strut with Stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Four-Link Axle with Adaptive DampingMulti-Link Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
245 / 35 R19225 / 60 R17
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
5 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
51 litres58
Length
4453 mm4935
Wheelbase
2729 mm3000
Kerb Weight
1680 kg2065
Height
1414 mm1895
Width
1850 mm1850
Features
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicMulti-Function Display
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
2-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
YesNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Fog Lights
LED - RearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)Yes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Optional-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (JNCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:4050:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteLeather
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,28,5211,01,89,715
Ex-Showroom Price
87,00,00089,90,000
RTO
9,50,7578,99,030
Insurance
3,77,2643,00,185
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,15,5522,19,016

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